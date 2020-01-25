Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.