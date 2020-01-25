Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

