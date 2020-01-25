Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 758 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

