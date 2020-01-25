Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,210,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

