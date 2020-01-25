Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,992 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.