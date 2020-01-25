VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 188.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

