Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.