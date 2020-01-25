Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4,821.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.79. 1,316,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

