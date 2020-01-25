Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 518,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 2,551,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

