Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 68,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,491,000 after acquiring an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

