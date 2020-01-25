Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,597 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

