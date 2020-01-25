Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 2,048,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

