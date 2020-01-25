Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Transform Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

VOO traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

