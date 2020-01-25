Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Boosted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

