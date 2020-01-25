Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after buying an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.