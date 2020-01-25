Vanta Network (VANTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $542.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $838,170.00 and $542.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.