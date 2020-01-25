Velas Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Velas has a market cap of $24.76 million and $1.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,049,744,292 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,661,701 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

