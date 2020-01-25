Verasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $297,519.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000690 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

