Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $56.87 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Verge has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $648,159.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Gate.io, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00640069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,156,794,759 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, TradeOgre, Upbit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Binance, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.