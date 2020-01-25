Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $56.98 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.98 million and approximately $727,792.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00642481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007951 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,157,383,559 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Upbit, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Graviex, Gate.io, Bittrex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

