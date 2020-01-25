VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0515 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 85.4% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $4,127.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,414.26 or 1.00625060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034327 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,422,819 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

