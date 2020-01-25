VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a market capitalization of $9,891.00 and $5.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.62 or 0.05570372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.