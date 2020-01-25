Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Verisign worth $40,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 695.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.75. 408,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,694. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.75 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.