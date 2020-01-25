Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.30. 485,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $152.58. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

