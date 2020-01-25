VeriumReserve (VRM) Trading 92.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $391,803.00 and $1,343.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,563,674 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

