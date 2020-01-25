Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

