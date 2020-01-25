Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

