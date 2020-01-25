Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

