Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.