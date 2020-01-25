Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.0019

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Veros has a market cap of $137,833.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veros has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

