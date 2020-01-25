Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce sales of $42.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $163.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.88 million, with estimates ranging from $187.86 million to $201.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $1.78 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.81.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.