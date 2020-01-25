Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Stock Price

News stories about Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Central European Media Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 280,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,112. Central European Media Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CETV. ValuEngine downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

