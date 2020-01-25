Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

News articles about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a news impact score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

MU stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

