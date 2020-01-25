Very Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price

News stories about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been trending very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. STMicroelectronics earned a coverage optimism score of 3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the semiconductor producer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

NYSE:STM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

