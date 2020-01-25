VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

