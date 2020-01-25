Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $112,013.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,533 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OOOBTC, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

