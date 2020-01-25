ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.56 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $28.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

