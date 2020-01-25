VIBE (VIBE) One Day Volume Hits $361,174.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $361,174.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

