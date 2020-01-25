VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 2.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 592,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 2,351,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,344. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.