VideoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $457,785.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $457,785.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

