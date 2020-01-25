VikkyToken (VIKKY) Market Cap Reaches $6,505.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Hotbit. VikkyToken has a market cap of $6,505.00 and approximately $18,172.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

