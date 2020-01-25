VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $158,833.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.