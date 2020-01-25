Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

