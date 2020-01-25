Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

VIRC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.