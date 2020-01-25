Virtacoin (VTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 183.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $3,024.00 and $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

