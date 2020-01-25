Virtacoin (VTA) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 61.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,173.00 and $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.