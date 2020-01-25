Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the lowest is $6.02 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $25.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.28 billion to $25.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $28.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

