Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Benin Management CORP’s 5th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

