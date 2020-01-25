Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 49,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 468,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

V traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. 7,719,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

