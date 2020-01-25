Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79,308 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Visa worth $284,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

